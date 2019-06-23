|
Anthony Troszak
Livonia - Age 84 of Livonia. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of Cynthia (Kevin) Bolton, Thomas (Denise Mills) Troszak, and the late Daniel Troszak. Dear grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 3. Anthony leaves behind many family members and friends.
Visitation will take place Monday, June 24, 2019, Visiting 10:00am, Service 11:30am at Fred Wood Funeral Home- Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia.
Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019