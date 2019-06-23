Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Troszak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Troszak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Troszak Obituary
Anthony Troszak

Livonia - Age 84 of Livonia. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of Cynthia (Kevin) Bolton, Thomas (Denise Mills) Troszak, and the late Daniel Troszak. Dear grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 3. Anthony leaves behind many family members and friends.

Visitation will take place Monday, June 24, 2019, Visiting 10:00am, Service 11:30am at Fred Wood Funeral Home- Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia.

Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.

Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now