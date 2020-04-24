|
Anthony V. Racka
Farmington Hills - Anthony "Coach" Racka age 86, April 21, 2020. Husband of Dalia (2018). Loving father of Ingrid Senior and Anthony (Michele). Proud grandfather of Cooper, Trevor, Anthony, Andrew, Violet, Stephen and Heidi. Known in English as "Grandpa Boom" and in Lithuanian as "Senelis".
Immigrated to America from Lithuania during World War II. Served our U.S. Army in The Korean War. Loved coaching youth basketball. Retired as engineering and manufacturing manager in automotive plastics. Enjoyed spending time in Florida and Northern Michigan.
After long battle with Parkinson's and dementia, contracted Covid-19 and his earthly battles came to an end.
Due to the Covid-19 Social Distancing restrictions Funeral Services will be private.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020