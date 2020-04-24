Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Racka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony V. Racka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony V. Racka Obituary
Anthony V. Racka

Farmington Hills - Anthony "Coach" Racka age 86, April 21, 2020. Husband of Dalia (2018). Loving father of Ingrid Senior and Anthony (Michele). Proud grandfather of Cooper, Trevor, Anthony, Andrew, Violet, Stephen and Heidi. Known in English as "Grandpa Boom" and in Lithuanian as "Senelis".

Immigrated to America from Lithuania during World War II. Served our U.S. Army in The Korean War. Loved coaching youth basketball. Retired as engineering and manufacturing manager in automotive plastics. Enjoyed spending time in Florida and Northern Michigan.

After long battle with Parkinson's and dementia, contracted Covid-19 and his earthly battles came to an end.

Due to the Covid-19 Social Distancing restrictions Funeral Services will be private.

Please share a memory of Anthony at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -