Anton Wolf Jr. (Tony)



Lapeer MI - Lapeer MI. Sept 30,1932-Sept 24, 2020. Anton Wolf Jr (Tony) 87. He was born in Beshka Yugoslavia to Anton and Christina Wolf along with his sister Lydia and brother Karl. Tony worked for Detroit and Lardner elevator for 30 years. He golfed at Hadley acres in Metamora for 35 years. He is survived by his wife Anna and they were married 63 years. His children Anton Wolf, spouse Mary. Daughter Tina spouse Robert Vires. 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Heart to Heart hospice 2029 S Elms Bldg B, Ste A Swartz Creek, MI 48473









