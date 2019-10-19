Resources
Antonia Isenberg

of Westland - age 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family October 19, 2019. Antonia is the beloved mother of Betty (Michael) Hejka and Denise (Chuck) Staffeld. Loving grandmother of Michael (Alisha) Hejka, Brian and Matthew Hejka and Brooke (Jacob) Schafer. Cherished great grandmother of Aiden and Levi. She is also survived by her dear San Inocencio family in Puerto Rico. Antonia will be instate Monday at 10 am at St. Thomas A'Becket Catholic Church, 555 Lilley Rd. (N. of Cherry Hill) until mass at 10:30 am. Antonia's final resting place will be at St. Hedwig Cemetery Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
