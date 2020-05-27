Ardis McDonald
1935 - 2020
Ardis McDonald

Farmington Hills - Ardis McDonald, age 85, died on May 25th, 2020 in Farmington Hills, MI.

She was born on April 29th, 1935 to Charles and Doris Nicol in Detroit.

Ardis attended and graduated Romulus High School in 1953.

She married Neil Gasco in 1960 and they had a son, Tim. They divorced in 1977 and she remarried in 1981 to James R. McDonald, until his death in 1992.

Her profession was as a typesetter in the graphic arts industry, retiring in 1992.

She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and her grandchildren.

Ardis is survived by son Tim (Christine), brothers Jack Nicol , Bill Nicol, sister Debbie Smith, and grandchildren Billie Kincaid and Derek Gasco.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services. A memorial service will be held in the future.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
