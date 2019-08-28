Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY
21701 Woodward Ave
Ferndale, MI
Resources
Arleen Blumenstein

West Bloomfield - Arleen Blumenstein, 81, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 26 August 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years of Sam Blumenstein. Cherished mother of Lori Blumenstein Bott (Dennis Bott), Karen Blumenstein (Lauren Engel), and Dr. Brian (Ann) Blumenstein. Loving grandmother of Danielle DePriest (Matthew Newman), Justin DePriest, Nicole Blumenstein, Alivia Blumenstein, Raquel Blumenstein. Adored sister of Ronald (Gail) Manheimer. Dear sister-in-law of Hannah Schanes. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 28, 2019
