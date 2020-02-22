|
|
Arlene Jivelegian Feller
Arlene Jivelegian Feller joined her Heavenly Father the morning of 2/22/2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was a devout Christian, and attended St. John's Armenian Church in Southfield. She leaves behind her adoring daughter Beth Sarah Feller-Crawford, cherished grandchildren Madison, Jordan, and Benjamin Crawford, sister Jeanette Keramedjian, nieces Lisa (Keramedjian) Meer, Janice (Keramedjian) Larcinese, cousins Dr. Larry Nishon, Robert Paklaian, and Linda Tiffany, as well as other cherished family and friends. Arlene was passionate about animals and supported the Michigan Humane Society, and the ASPCA. A celebration of her life will be held at Beth Crawford's home this Summer. Date TBD.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020