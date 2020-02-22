Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Feller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Jivelegian Feller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Jivelegian Feller Obituary
Arlene Jivelegian Feller

Arlene Jivelegian Feller joined her Heavenly Father the morning of 2/22/2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was a devout Christian, and attended St. John's Armenian Church in Southfield. She leaves behind her adoring daughter Beth Sarah Feller-Crawford, cherished grandchildren Madison, Jordan, and Benjamin Crawford, sister Jeanette Keramedjian, nieces Lisa (Keramedjian) Meer, Janice (Keramedjian) Larcinese, cousins Dr. Larry Nishon, Robert Paklaian, and Linda Tiffany, as well as other cherished family and friends. Arlene was passionate about animals and supported the Michigan Humane Society, and the ASPCA. A celebration of her life will be held at Beth Crawford's home this Summer. Date TBD.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -