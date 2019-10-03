Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W
Plymouth, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
Arline W. Smith Obituary
Clinton - September 29, 2019 age 98 formerly of Dearborn. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Russell & Sandy Smith, and Sherrill & Dave Striker. Proud grandmother of Rob & Kris, Jeff & Amber, Kelly & John, Michael & Bridget, Steve & Rebecca, Amy & Dominic, and Sarah & Andy, and great grandmother of Kylie, Zac, Alyssa, Olivia, Matthew, David, Elizabeth, Rhonda, Alison, & Miles. Dear sister of the late Marian Gaffney. Dear Aunt of Donna & Steve Garbarino, and Charles Gaffney. Life long friend of Virginia Anderson. Lovingly known as "Grandma Smith" to many. She will be deeply missed by her cat "Baby". Visitation Friday, October 4th 10:30 AM until the Friday 1 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens, West. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 3, 2019
