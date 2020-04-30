Arlyce A. Earles
Plymouth - EARLES, Arlyce A., age 90, of Plymouth, April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Richard Earles. Loving mother of Cynthia (Bill) Blasses, Jacqueline Earles, Norman Thomas (Kelli) Earles and Colin R. (Theressa) Earles. Dear grandmother of Brian, Amy, Bill, Cyndi Ann, Meghan, Connor, Grace, Karsten, Emma Louise, Noah, Rose, Sabryn and Colton. Dearest great grandmother of Lucas, Jackson, Evelyn and Penelope. Arlyce was a gifted crafter, who enjoyed quilting and dollmaking. She loved all animals, especially her dogs and cats. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. Service is Sunday, 2:00 PM for immediate family only at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Plymouth - EARLES, Arlyce A., age 90, of Plymouth, April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Richard Earles. Loving mother of Cynthia (Bill) Blasses, Jacqueline Earles, Norman Thomas (Kelli) Earles and Colin R. (Theressa) Earles. Dear grandmother of Brian, Amy, Bill, Cyndi Ann, Meghan, Connor, Grace, Karsten, Emma Louise, Noah, Rose, Sabryn and Colton. Dearest great grandmother of Lucas, Jackson, Evelyn and Penelope. Arlyce was a gifted crafter, who enjoyed quilting and dollmaking. She loved all animals, especially her dogs and cats. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. Service is Sunday, 2:00 PM for immediate family only at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.