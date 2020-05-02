Armand L. (Doc) DeFroy
May 1, 2020 Age 96 of Allen Park Michigan. Served in the Canadian Army.
Retired from Ford Motor Company Rouge Complex Tool & Die Bld.
Preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth and daughter Carol DeFroy
Loving father of Barbara (William) Dwyer, Thomas (Bonnie) DeFroy, David (Kathleen) Defroy John (Cynthia) DeFroy, and Mary DeFroy
Dear Grandfather of Nicole (Madou), Megan (Joseph), John (Cecilia), Christine, James (Hannah), Sherry (Terry), and Terry (Richard)
Also survived by 10 Great Grandchildren.
Dear brother of Germaine Gillette and Jenno Yuswalk.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
https://www.cskdetroit.org/ways_to_give/monetary_gifts/
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.