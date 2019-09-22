|
Arnold Morosky
- - Morosky, Arnold (age 80) September 15, 2019. Dear husband of Janet, father of Arnold (Michelle), Pappy of Drew, Austin, Sophie, and Elena, and uncle of Bob (Sharon), and Michelle Slezak, and Rickie Levock. Brother of the late Phyllis, Diane, and Nicky. Arnie was honorably discharged from his service in the United States Army and then was a Lieutenant in the Hamtramck Police department where he retired from. He was also a coach for Hamtramck Chancellor Football, Hamtramck Little League, and St. Florian Baseball. Private services were held by the family and internment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly MI. Arrangements by Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, Hamtramck MI
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019