Arnold William AcostaFair Play - 87, husband of the late Patricia Ann Diebold Acosta, passed away, June 3rd, at Prisma Health Lila Doyle.Born in New York City, New York, he was the son of the late Antonio and Luella Acosta.Arnold was a United States Army Staff Sergeant Veteran who served during the Korean War and worked for Ford Motor Company, in the Health and Safety Department.Arnold is survived by son, Dean Joseph Acosta of Detroit; two daughters, Christi Richards and Robin Grapa of Detroit; and two grandchildren; Mark Acosta and Jennifer AcostaA celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Michigan.Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com