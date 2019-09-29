Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W.
Plymouth, MI
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home
46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W.
Plymouth, MI
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd.
Plymouth, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd.
Plymouth, MI
Arthur F. Hughes

Arthur F. Hughes Obituary
Arthur F. Hughes

Plymouth - September 27, 2019 age 82. Beloved husband of Ellen. Dear father of Cathy (Mark) Stevenson, Lorrie (Tom) Holloway, Ann Hughes, Greg Hughes, Tim (Nancy) Hughes, Kelly (Ken) Dernay, Christine (Ken) Wilson, and Patrick (Tricia) Hughes and father in law of Kelly Paul. Dear brother of the late Ann Patricia Grzelak. Proud grandpa of 26 & great grandpa of 11. Visitation Tuesday, October 1st 1-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Rosary Tuesday 7 PM. In state Wednesday, October 2nd 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics Michigan or St. Vincent de Paul. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019
