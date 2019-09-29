|
Arthur F. Hughes
Plymouth - September 27, 2019 age 82. Beloved husband of Ellen. Dear father of Cathy (Mark) Stevenson, Lorrie (Tom) Holloway, Ann Hughes, Greg Hughes, Tim (Nancy) Hughes, Kelly (Ken) Dernay, Christine (Ken) Wilson, and Patrick (Tricia) Hughes and father in law of Kelly Paul. Dear brother of the late Ann Patricia Grzelak. Proud grandpa of 26 & great grandpa of 11. Visitation Tuesday, October 1st 1-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Rosary Tuesday 7 PM. In state Wednesday, October 2nd 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics Michigan or St. Vincent de Paul. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019