Services
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Directors
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur G. "Bud" Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur G. "Bud" Cox Obituary
Arthur G. "Bud" Cox

Detroit - Cox, Arthur G. "Bud" of Detroit, MI. Age 85. March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. Cox. Loving father of Deborah (Jeff) Massa, Martin (Gwen) Cox, Elizabeth Cox and the late Jennifer Cox-Conn. Cherished grandpa of Stephen, Kelli, James, Christopher, Marissa, Sarilda, Saranda and the late Joseph. Great grandpa of David, Aleeah, Kiley, Adelita, Mia, Regina and Vivian. Son of the late William and Sarah Cox. Brother of Ruby Hoskins and the late Audrey Estridge, William "Alonzo", Delores Coots, Arnold and James. Uncle of 15 nieces and nephews. Bud was a U of K graduate and a loyal Wildcat fan. He was a Naval Korean War Veteran, who served on the USS Hornet from 1952-1955. Bud was very proud to have served his country. He will be missed by many close and dear friends. A private burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Rest in Peace "Budweiser". Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -