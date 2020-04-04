|
|
Arthur G. "Bud" Cox
Detroit - Cox, Arthur G. "Bud" of Detroit, MI. Age 85. March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. Cox. Loving father of Deborah (Jeff) Massa, Martin (Gwen) Cox, Elizabeth Cox and the late Jennifer Cox-Conn. Cherished grandpa of Stephen, Kelli, James, Christopher, Marissa, Sarilda, Saranda and the late Joseph. Great grandpa of David, Aleeah, Kiley, Adelita, Mia, Regina and Vivian. Son of the late William and Sarah Cox. Brother of Ruby Hoskins and the late Audrey Estridge, William "Alonzo", Delores Coots, Arnold and James. Uncle of 15 nieces and nephews. Bud was a U of K graduate and a loyal Wildcat fan. He was a Naval Korean War Veteran, who served on the USS Hornet from 1952-1955. Bud was very proud to have served his country. He will be missed by many close and dear friends. A private burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Rest in Peace "Budweiser". Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020