Arthur J. Schwartz
Arthur J. Schwartz, age 94, passed away November 20, 2019. Art was born Feb. 22, 1925 to Raymond and Florence Schwartz in Buffalo, NY. He was a proud WWII Army veteran, where he served in the 10th Mt. Division. He retired from Ford Motor Co. in 1987. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores. Loving father of Patricia (James) Walter, Judith (the late Dennis) Poppenger, Lori (David) Hewitt, Arthur (Amy), Mark (Crystal), MaryBeth, Audine (Stephen) Puckett and Joanne (Daniel) Williamson. Very proud grandfather (poppa) of 19 and great-poppa of 16. Memorial visitation Saturday, Dec. 14th, 10 am until time of Memorial Mass, 11 am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. A luncheon at the church will immediately follow and all are welcome! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Art's name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019