Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
3851 Prescott (corner of Conant)
Hamtramck, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
3851 Prescott (corner of Conant)
Hamtramck, MI
Beloved husband of the late Lottie. Loving father of Marlene (Bob) Sautter, Elaine (Bill) Mestrezat, Kenneth (Susan) Jozefczyk, and Paul (Karen) Jozefczyk. Proud grandfather of Christopher (Lindsey), Becky (Adam), Scott (Rachel), Jackie, Harry (Caroline), Caroline, Nicholas, Matthew, Jacqueline. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Thursday 9:30 until 10 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church 3851 Prescott (corner of Conant), Hamtramck. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady Queen of Apostles, The Capuchins, St. Paul Retreat Center or Wayne State School of Pharmacy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 2, 2019
