|
|
Arthur L. Hughett, M.D.
- - Arthur L. Hughett, M.D. of St. Clair Shores, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on May 24, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on March 22, 1931 to his predeceased parents, Arthur and Blanch Hughett in Huntsville, Tennessee.
He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Lincoln Memorial University in 3 years, graduating in 1952. Through the encouragement of a biology professor, he entered University of Tennessee Medical School and with hard work and tenacity, received his medical degree in 3 years.
His medical career was varied and fulfilling. He completed an OB/GYN internship at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita Kansas from 1956-57. From there, he moved to Hazard, Kentucky, where he became staff physician in OB/GYN services at Miners Memorial Hospital in Hazard, Kentucky from 1957-59 and then Chief Physician from 1959-61.
He ultimately became very interested in the breakthroughs in the field of psychiatry and decided to change his specialty. He entered a psychiatric residency at the Lafayette Clinic in Detroit from 1961-64. He then became a staff psychiatrist at V.A. Hospital in Allen Park, from 1964-66 before accepting the position of Chief of Psychiatry at Wyandotte Hospital in 1966 from where he retired from 3 Rehab in 2015. He also saw patients through his private practice, Eastpointe Psychiatric Services. Finally, in 1992 he formed Advanced Counseling Services which provides outpatient counseling and psychiatric services in the metro Detroit area.
In his personal time, he enjoyed activities such as water-skiing and snow-skiing with this family and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra, loving father of Carol Hughett, David Hughett, Lori Harrison, step-children Connie Kretschmer and Randy Calderon, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His family will gather privately to celebrate and honor his life at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 2, 2019