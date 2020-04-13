|
Arthur Lincoln Ray
Arthur Lincoln Ray entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years Eileen Ray (9/11/2013). Loving father of David Ray (Mary Ray), Nancy Frentner (Kevin Frentner). He is survived by his grandchildren Rebekah Galea, Katherine Ray, Larry Wooten, Thomas Wooten, James Wooten and 6 great grandchildren. Arthur was a World War II Army veteran and lifetime resident of Dearborn Michigan. A special thanks to his daughter-in-law, Mary Ray, who took care of him the last 7 years of his life and was his best friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and all that knew him. A private service for the family will be held at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. A
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020