Arthur R. Koscinski
- - March 23, 2019 Age 89. beloved husband of Caroline. Dear father of Robert (Anne) Koscinski and James (Catherine) Koscinski. Cherished grandfather of Melissa. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm with Rosary at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods. In state Wednesday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10:00 am at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 22851 Lexington, Eastpointe. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins or St. Mary's of Orchard Lake, 3535 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake, MI 48324.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 25, 2019