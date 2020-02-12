Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden, Inc.
16300 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas. Verheyden, Inc.
16300 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Chas. Verheyden, Inc.
16300 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Arthur W. Lambke

Grosse Pointe Woods - Arthur W. Lambke; Age 80; February 11, 2020; Beloved husband of Shirley. Dear brother-in-law of Robert (Patricia) Radnick and Lawrence Radnick. Dearest uncle of Margaret Radnick and David (Heidi) Radnick and great uncle of Edie and Henry Radnick. Visitation Friday 3-8pm and Saturday 10am until the time of the funeral 11am at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Share a memory at:

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
