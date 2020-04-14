Services
Ashok Angelo Aguiar

Ashok Angelo Aguiar Obituary
Ashok Angelo Aguiar

- - Age 76, a longtime resident of Bloomfield Hills, MI, passed away peacefully at William Beaumont Hospital after a short illness on April 12, 2020. Ashok is survived by his wife Margaret (née Mattila); his brother Arun and sister Kamalini; his children Chris, Kirk, David, and Chantal; his grandchildren, André, Chase, William, Nathan, Braden, Anna and Grace; and his nieces Sonia, Anastasia and Thea. He is pre-deceased by his first wife Judith (née Evans) and his parents Theophilus and Yvette Aguiar. Ashok was born September 17, 1943 in Bombay, India. He graduated from the College of Engineering in Poona, India with a degree in mechanical engineering. After immigrating to the United States in 1964, he completed a master's in engineering at the University of Detroit and an MBA at Wayne State University. He worked at GM for 32 years as an engineer and as Director of Computer Aided Engineering for Chevrolet, retiring in 2000. In his retirement years, he volunteered at Beaumont Hospital and the Detroit Institute of Arts. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
