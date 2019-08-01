Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Rosinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey C. Rosinski


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey C. Rosinski Obituary
Audrey C. Rosinski

Garden City - Audrey C. Rosinski, age 85, July 24, 2019. Loving wife of Ben E. for 64 years. Loving mother of Mark E., Karen C. and the late Dennis A. Rosinski and Janice L. Quin. Cherished daughter of the late Alex and Kathleen McGregor. Dear grandmother of Jana K. Rosinski, Alex E. Rosinski, Brandon Quin and Charlotte Rosinski. Dear sister of the late Alexander McGregor and Elizabeth Rehmann. Audrey was a Denby High School Graduate of the Class of 1951. She worked at Dodge Main for 8 years where she met her husband Ben. She then worked at Dearborn Fairlane JC Penney for 20 years. She was a Henry Ford Hospital volunteer for 10 years and a Junior Girl Scout Troop Leader for 3 years. Audrey's hobbies include: creative projects, gardening and cross-word puzzles. Arrangements by John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now