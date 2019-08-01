|
Audrey C. Rosinski
Garden City - Audrey C. Rosinski, age 85, July 24, 2019. Loving wife of Ben E. for 64 years. Loving mother of Mark E., Karen C. and the late Dennis A. Rosinski and Janice L. Quin. Cherished daughter of the late Alex and Kathleen McGregor. Dear grandmother of Jana K. Rosinski, Alex E. Rosinski, Brandon Quin and Charlotte Rosinski. Dear sister of the late Alexander McGregor and Elizabeth Rehmann. Audrey was a Denby High School Graduate of the Class of 1951. She worked at Dodge Main for 8 years where she met her husband Ben. She then worked at Dearborn Fairlane JC Penney for 20 years. She was a Henry Ford Hospital volunteer for 10 years and a Junior Girl Scout Troop Leader for 3 years. Audrey's hobbies include: creative projects, gardening and cross-word puzzles. Arrangements by John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019