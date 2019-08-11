Services
Audrey Louise (Hines) Cardinas


1936 - 2019
Audrey Louise (Hines) Cardinas Obituary
Audrey Louise (Hines) Cardinas

Roseville -

Audrey L. (Hines) Cardinas born in Roseville, Michigan December 30, 1936 - Longtime resident of Hazel Park and Royal Oak Michigan passed away at the age of 82 in Cookeville, Tennessee, on August 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Lawrence Cardinas for 64 years; Loving mother of Ronald (Louise) Cardinas; Lorinda Allgaier; and Shelley (Gary) Zarick; Dear grandmother of Samantha Cardinas, Matthew McCurdy, Jocelyn Cardinas, and Ashley Cardinas. Proud Great Grandmother of Jacoby McCurdy.

She was proceeded in death by her two sons Lawrence (Marco) Cardinas and Gary Cardinas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or any animal rescue program local or national.

Funeral service for Mrs. Cardinas will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and again on Tuesday, August 13, from 12:00 Noon until time of service at 2:00 PM.

Please visit www.crestlawnmemorial.com and sign the online guest register and send a message to the family.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019
