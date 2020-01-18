Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Livonia, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Livonia, MI
Audrey Marie Gross

Audrey Marie Gross Obituary
Audrey Marie Gross

Livonia - Audrey Marie Gross, age 86, passed away January 17, 2020. Survived by daughters: Dr. Linda Gross and Diane Gross; and members of the Erke & Haske families. Preceded in death by husband Dr. Walter S. Gross; sons James & Ronald. Visitation Mon, Jan 20 from 4-9pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Service Tues, Jan 21 at 11am (in state 10am) at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Livonia. Memorial contributions appreciated to St. Mary Mercy Hospital, Angela Hospice, or Plymouth Historical Museum.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
