|
|
Audrey Nesbitt
Lansing - Audrey Hough Nesbitt has passed from this world into eternal life with her Lord at the age of 100. Audrey died of a heart attack just after midnight on April 22, 2019, in Lansing, Michigan.
She was born on June 2, 1918, to Ivan and Ruth Hough in the town of Canastota, New York. After attending Syracuse University, and obtaining bachelor's degrees in French and library science, Audrey married Daniel Nesbitt on November 24, 1945, shortly after his return from the war in Europe.
Audrey taught French and English before and during World War II, and later worked as an elementary school librarian in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
A lover of words and languages, Audrey was an extraordinarily cheerful person with a wonderful sense of humor, a warm smile, and a lively mind.
Despite challenging circumstances during the final year of her life, 100-year-old Audrey was described by her caregivers as being "sprightly," "witty," and "the life of the party."
Audrey is survived by her three children, David (Sylvia), Deborah Cummings (Bruce), and Stephen (Brenda), along with 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Audrey will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, at Grand Ledge Baptist Church in Grand Ledge, Michigan. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jordan, New York. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 2140 University Park, Suite 210, Okemos, Michigan 48864. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 24, 2019