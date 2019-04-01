|
Audrey Wanell Stanley
- - In loving memory of Audrey Wanell Stanley September 16, 1942 - March 23, 2019. Audrey was a very kind and loving mother. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law and 14 grandchildren. Lester Stanley, Keith Stanley, (Jennifer Chernik Stanley), Gary Stanley and Phillip Stanley. Audrey passed away suddenly and unexpectedly and is now reunited and back in the arms of her late husband Lester Stanley Sr. She is and will forever be loved and missed. Rest in Peace forever.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 1, 2019