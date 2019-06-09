Resources
More Obituaries for Avery Dingman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avery B. "Spike" Dingman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Avery B. "Spike" Dingman Obituary
Avery B. "Spike" Dingman

- - Age 80, with an ageless spirit and energy. Beloved husband of Marlene, loved and admired by children, grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends, Avery was warm and generous, infinitely patient, and hilariously funny. He lived life to the fullest and brought joy to us all. His natural optimism and happiness were contagious and inspiring. We all wish we could be more like him. Avery was a code-breaker in the US Air Force, a career logistics professional at Ford for 30 years, and successful entrepreneur, and a patriot. He launched a printing business in his parents' basement, sold real estate on-the-side during his Ford years, and ran several successful businesses after retiring from Ford. Avery lived on Wolverine Lake in Oakland County MI from the mid-1990's until 2017 when he and Marlene relocated to Rotonda West, Florida. There will be Celebration of Life events in SW Florida and SE Michigan in the weeks ahead. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.