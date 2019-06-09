|
|
Avery B. "Spike" Dingman
- - Age 80, with an ageless spirit and energy. Beloved husband of Marlene, loved and admired by children, grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends, Avery was warm and generous, infinitely patient, and hilariously funny. He lived life to the fullest and brought joy to us all. His natural optimism and happiness were contagious and inspiring. We all wish we could be more like him. Avery was a code-breaker in the US Air Force, a career logistics professional at Ford for 30 years, and successful entrepreneur, and a patriot. He launched a printing business in his parents' basement, sold real estate on-the-side during his Ford years, and ran several successful businesses after retiring from Ford. Avery lived on Wolverine Lake in Oakland County MI from the mid-1990's until 2017 when he and Marlene relocated to Rotonda West, Florida. There will be Celebration of Life events in SW Florida and SE Michigan in the weeks ahead. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 9, 2019