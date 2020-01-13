|
Barbara Ann Barba
Warren - passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Charles. Dearest mother of James (Mary Jo), Glenn (Jennifer), and the late Christopher (Patti). Loving grandmother of Michael, Lindsey, and Nicole. Dear sister of Sr. Barbara Mary, O.P., Margaret (the late Eugene) Rogers, Lillian (David) Grochowski, Connie Saynay, Rosalie (the late Bill) Spellecy, Bernadine (Richard) Eschrich, Joseph (Elaine) Saynay, Lawrence (Rosary) Saynay, the late Sr. Mary Saynay, O.P., and the late Charlotte Saynay. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Friday 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 31555 Hoover Road (S. of Masonic) Warren. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020