Barbara Ann Evans
Northville - Barbara died August 24, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Born Barbara Ann Patterson on December 19, 1937 in Toledo, OH, to Lillian and Frank Patterson, she spent her childhood in Detroit.
She went to St Theresa grade school and high school in Detroit, and met "the man" of her life, Luther Douglas Evans, in Detroit at age 13 in 1951. They knew they had found true love and married in 1957, and spent almost 70 years together.
After high school, she worked briefly at GM and then had 3 children. She worked at plumbing companies as a bookkeeper/office manager and with her husband Luther created their own income tax preparation business, called Home Tax Service. Luther worked at the Detroit News as a District Manager for 30 years from 1955-1985.
Barbara loved all animals. She once climbed over the fence behind a plumbing office in Detroit where she worked, to cut a dog loose, after the dog had been left outside in below zero weather. She left a note for the owner that she had the dog and that he needed care.
She set the example of working hard, caring for people, caring for animals, enjoying life and being a fair and honest person. Her home was always neat, organized and tastefully done.
Barbara and Luther built a strong extended family friendship base with the Hughes and Arbour families, friends they grew up with in Detroit. This unique extended family also set an example to their children of how to nurture and maintain friendships.
Barbara was a great cook and top notch baker of cookies and pies, and was always prepared in the kitchen.
When Barbara's kids started having kids, and the family grew, she organized trips to "the cottage" in Pentwater on Lake Michigan every summer, creating a family tradition.
She set a great example, and taught her kids right from wrong. She did not overly meddle and let her kids find their own way. Providing support and encouragement along the way. She would always say her plan was "love them a lot, spoil them, and hope for the best". Which she did, but she left out "lead by example", which she did, and then some.
Christmas time was epic with Barbara. She would redecorate her whole house for Christmas. Making it warm and welcoming, building family tradition, and extending welcomes to all families and friends.
Her energy was high - and she walked several miles every day into her 80's. She talked to anybody, anywhere, and always made people feel welcome. She did not judge people on what they looked like, what their job was, or where they were from, and gave everyone a chance.
She loved Detroit and Michigan. She loved Detroit sports and the Tigers, but mainly enjoyed the fact that watching sports brought friends and family together. She was an avid golfer, with Luther, and with a ladies league and friends from the Northville area.
As she started battling cancer in her late 70's, the hardest part for her was having to slow down and sit more. She did not like sitting around or having others do things for her.
She was the best mom and grandmother a person could ask for. A content and happy person. Who would do anything for her kids, her family, her friends.
Barbara is survived by her husband Luther; children Kathleen (Katie) Raeon (Floyd), Mark Evans (Gail), and Michael (Mike) Evans (Kimberly); grandchildren Nick Raeon, Paige (Evans) Wigren, Elissa (Raeon) Mitchell, Scott Evans, Alex Raeon, Alexandra Evans, and Hess Evans; step-grandchildren Christian Leon Guerrero, Ysabel David, and Mateo David; and great-granddaughter Abigail Wigren.
A mass will be held on Friday, August 28th at 10:30am at Our Lady of Victory church. 133 Orchard Drive, Northville, MI 48167. There will be a virtual viewing option for this mass also.
A website with more information is available at LJ Griffin Funeral Home, Northville, MI. Search on this link for "Barbara Evans" to read more information about her and view pictures of her life. https://www.griffinfuneralhome.com/obits