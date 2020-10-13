Barbara C. Bachman



On Sunday, October 10, 2020, Barbara C. Bachman (Barb) loving daughter, sister and aunt passed away the age of 74 in Bradenton, Florida. Barb was born September 3, 1946 in Detroit Michigan to William and Elizabeth Rittinger Bachman. She attended Marion High School in Birmingham, Michigan and was a graduate of Central Michigan University with a major in Biology and a minor in Elementary Education. Barb recieved her Masters Degree in Elementary Math from the Oakland University in Auburn, Michigan. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority at CMU.



Barb was a teacher for the Farmington Public Schools for 37 years. In 2007 she was inducted into the Farmington Education Associations 'Teachers Hall of Fame'. Barb was a member of the Michigan Education Association, Michigan Reading Association and Michigans Association of Teachers of Math. Organizations included Delta Kappa Gamma, West Oaks Civitan as a reader for other Farmington schools and was a Federal Education Association representative. Barb attended St. Coleman Church and was a choir member, eucharistic minister and reader. She enjoyed crafting, reading, traveling and volunteering to read to children. Barb was a generous and kind person donating to multiple charities and organizations.



Barb is preceded in death by her father William, mother Elizabeth and brother Bill. She is survived by her brother Jack Bachman of Bradenton, Florida, her nephew Kyle Bachman and his wife Alexandra of Lynchburg, Virginia and her niece Kelsea Bachman of San Francisco, California. She was a special friend to Marion Swantek Barran, Addie Levine, Lisa Hoffer, Sue Darold and Lois Gubedski. Special aunt to Joan Barran Grahor, Anna Barran Barnette, Brian and Luara Darold. Special great aunt to Marie, Tom, Mike and Paul Grahor



There will not be a funeral service. Barb loved the Detroit Zoo and the Michigan Humane Society if you would like to donate in her name.









