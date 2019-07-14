|
Barbara Church Rodenberg
- - Barbara Church Rodenberg died peacefully surrounded by family on July 6, 2019 at St Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 11, 1944, she grew up in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. There she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from McGill University. After a short stint doing medical research for a pediatrician, Barb set off backpacking through Europe where she met and married James Church, a U.S. military man. They returned to Michigan in 1967 and raised two boys. Barbara went on to obtain a Master of Arts Degree in Library Sciences from the University of Michigan and an Education Specialist Certificate from Wayne State University. She then started a long and notable career with Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. Barbara was a highly respected teacher (math-science), principal (Central Middle School) and administrator (Assistant Superintendent of Instruction). In 2005, she married Michael Rodenberg and they subsequently retired in 2007. Her remaining years were devoted to family, outdoor activities in Traverse City and the adventurous travel she loved so much.
Barbara is survived by her sister Nancy (Stephen Molson), her husband Mike, sons Jamie and Rob (Michelle) Church, Mike's daughters Lisa (Kurt McDaniel) and Kelly (Brian Rogers), plus 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Barb's life is planned for 5-9 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Inn at St John's, 44045 Five Mile Rd, Plymouth, MI. Please email your RSVP to [email protected] The family intends to have an open microphone available, so if you would like to relate a Barb story please indicate that in your RSVP. Discount rooms are available for out of town attendees.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 14, 2019