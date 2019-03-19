|
Barbara E. Ginotti
- - Barbara E. Ginotti, March 16, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of Philip for 59 years. Loving mother of Scott Phillips (Mary Gail), William Phillips, Carlo Ginotti (Carolyn), Rick Ritivoy (Kim), and the late Philip D. Ginotti. Grandmother of Carlo H., Sophia, John, Michael, Brianna, Cyrell, and Jillian. Sister of Coral Sington and the late Daryl Stiles and the late Paula Owen. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-8pm with a Scripture Service at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Thursday 10am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica (Woodward at 12 Mile) Royal Oak. Visitation at Church begins at 9:30am.
