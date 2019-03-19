Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Woodward at 12 Mile
Royal Oak, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Woodward at 12 Mile
Royal Oak, MI
- - Barbara E. Ginotti, March 16, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of Philip for 59 years. Loving mother of Scott Phillips (Mary Gail), William Phillips, Carlo Ginotti (Carolyn), Rick Ritivoy (Kim), and the late Philip D. Ginotti. Grandmother of Carlo H., Sophia, John, Michael, Brianna, Cyrell, and Jillian. Sister of Coral Sington and the late Daryl Stiles and the late Paula Owen. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-8pm with a Scripture Service at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Thursday 10am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica (Woodward at 12 Mile) Royal Oak. Visitation at Church begins at 9:30am.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 19, 2019
