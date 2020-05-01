Barbara Gioia
Barbara Gioia

Novi, long-time resident of Oro Valley, Arizona, and Farmington, Michigan, age

87, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 and is now with her beloved husband, Anthony "Tony" Gioia. Everyone who truly knew them realized that theirs was a wonderful love story.

Barbara is survived by her loving family: her daughter, her 3 sons, her 9 cherished

grandchildren, her 6 precious great-grandchildren, as well as several dear nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Barbara was proud of her family, had many friends, loved to help others, entertain, travel, golf, hike, play Bridge, read and keep active. She will be deeply missed.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial service. Contributions can be made in Barbara's name to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
