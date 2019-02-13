Services
Barbara Husen


Columbus, OH - Barbara Husen, age 83, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on August 11, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Catherine (Kergoski) LaBuda. Barbara will be remembered as a generous friend and a loving mother. She took great pride in her work at the University of Michigan and in the achievements of her two grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her son, William, and her sister, Dolores (Archer). In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by five siblings: Catherine (Bommarito), William, Leonard, Josephine (Ostrander), and Jacqueline. Memorial contributions may be made to at . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 13, 2019
