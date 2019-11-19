|
Barbara Jean Caponigro
November 18, 2019, Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Ralph A. for 64 years. Dear mother of Joe (Linda), John (Connie), Jeff (Stephanie), Cindy Myers (Don), Jim (Judy) and Lisa Keaser (Jerry). Grandmother of 14: Cheryl, Angie, Laura, John, Jackie, Tony, Nick, Mike, Rocco, Jim, Chris, Alison, Natalie and Jake. Great-grandmother of Jack, Ted and Giuliana. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Beaumont Foundation, 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073.
