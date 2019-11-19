Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Barbara Jean Caponigro Obituary
Barbara Jean Caponigro

November 18, 2019, Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Ralph A. for 64 years. Dear mother of Joe (Linda), John (Connie), Jeff (Stephanie), Cindy Myers (Don), Jim (Judy) and Lisa Keaser (Jerry). Grandmother of 14: Cheryl, Angie, Laura, John, Jackie, Tony, Nick, Mike, Rocco, Jim, Chris, Alison, Natalie and Jake. Great-grandmother of Jack, Ted and Giuliana. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Beaumont Foundation, 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
