Barbara Jean Cuthbert
- - Barbara Jean Cuthbert was born on June 13, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Cuthbert. She received her BS from Central State in 1974, MA from Eastern Michigan in 1976 and was recently a Doctoral candidate at Walden. She retired after 35 years of service for the City of Detroit. On April 30th, Barbara went home to be with the Lord. She leaves her beloved family and friends to honor her memory and carry on her legacy.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019