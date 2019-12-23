|
|
Barbara Johnston Babich
Northville - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of David Babich. Dear sister of Michael Johnston, David Johnston (Christine) and the late Kevin Johnston. Daughter of the late Buddy and Gertrude Johnston. Survived by many loving family members, friends, and her furry companion, Jake. Barbara was an outstanding teacher for 34 years, a lover of dogs, yoga, U2, travel, reading and learning. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lupus Research Alliance or the Humane Society of Huron Valley. A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019