Barbara Klemet
Birmingham - Barbara Klemet of Birmingham, Michigan (formerly of Royal Oak and Venice, Florida), passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 88. Born October 29, 1931 to Timothy and Philomene Scannell, Barbara was predeceased by her brother Tim and twin sister, Beverly. She was the loving wife of the late Roy Klemet for 58 years as well as a fantastic mother to 10 very grateful children: Catherine (Kirk Jude), Colleen, Carol Ostrowski, Martin, Roy, Claudia Halpin (Andrew), Michael, Lisa Zimmerman (Scott), Timothy (Anne Ferrando) and Jennifer Peluso (Michael); beloved grandmother to 14 and great-grandmother of four.
Barbara loved sports, and was an active athlete at St. Mary's High School in Hazel Park where she played basketball. She also enjoyed speed skating, ice skating, fencing and bowling. While in Venice she was an active member of the Shuffleboard club, where she excelled.
A memorial Mass will be held at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica on Friday, November 22, at 10:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Internment will occur in Venice Florida at a future date. Donations may be made in Barbara's name to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019