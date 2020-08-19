Barbara L. Usndek



Former Grosse Pointe Farms resident Barbara Lyndrup Usndek, 97, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born April 17, 1923.



Barbara met the love of her life, Dr. Harold E. Usndek, during her medical studies at Wayne State University. The couple eventually settled in Grosse Pointe Farms, where Harold practiced dermatology, and together raised their four children. In retirement, Barbara and Harold spent time in Michigan and Tucson, Ariz. Barbara settled near her eldest daughter, in Delray Beach, Fla., in her final years.



A loving person with a sharp intellect, Barbara was highly respected by her friends, family and peers. Her passions included nature and travel. Together with Harold, Barbara also was a passionate donor to the couple's alma mater. Barbara continued her travels after Harold's death in 2009.



Barbara is survived by her children, Susan (James Kaler), Cathy (Richard Magreta), Christopher and Dr. David (Dr. John Carney) Usndek; and granddaughter, Veronica Viorica Magreta, who called her Nana. Dearly missed, Barbara and her legacy will live on to those she guided along life's paths.









