|
|
Barbara Lycyna Bienkowski
Clinton - BIENKOWSKI, Barbara Lycyna, resident of Clinton Township and Troy, Michigan, passed away on December 2, 2019. Barbara is survived by her Mother, Maria Bienkowski, and sisters, Donna Bienkowski and Elizabeth Kryza (former husband, Greg Kryza). Barbara's nephews include Danny Zdravkovski (wife, Karen | children, Alex and Jenna) and Michael Kryza (wife, Nicole). Barbara was preceded in death of her brother, Zbigniew Bienkowski. Barbara's passion in life include travel, sailing, hiking and the joy of beauty on Lake St. Clair and the Michigan Great Lakes. Visitation Sunday, December 8th, 2019 from 2:30pm until time of 6pm funeral service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile)
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019