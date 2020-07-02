Barbara Lynne (Bobbi) Haines



Barbara Lynne (Bobbi) Haines, 79, passed away on June 28, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1940, in Braddock, PA, to Lennis Harris and Mary Alice Scales Harris.



Barbara grew up in Rankin, PA, graduating from Rankin High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended Passavant Hospital School of Nursing where she received her LPN degree and went on to work at West Penn and Magee Hospitals.



In 1961, Bobbi wedded John W. Haines, Jr. and they were happily married for 59 years. She was a member of New Life Community Ministries and a strong supporter of Imani Christian Academy. Barbara enjoyed family, to whom she was devoted, and people, who were never strangers to her. She was an avid storyteller who always liked to reminisce on fond memories. Movies were her passion and her collection of them which reached into the thousands is proof. Her accomplishments were spreading joy, love, and humor wherever she went.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lennis and Mary Alice Harris; sisters, Beverly Paylor and Mary Elizabeth (Tootie) Flowers; and daughter, Lynne Allison Haines.



Bobbi is survived by her spouse, John (Bub); son, Gerald (Jerry) Lee Haines of Berkley, MI; daughter, Kasie Maria Haines of Cleveland, OH; grandson, John W. Leflore of Pittsburgh, PA; granddaughters, Jonisha Cole and Ciera Cole; great-grandson, Johnny Ryan Mingo, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Bella Dior Williams and her numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A memorial service will be held at New Life Community Ministries, 447 Hamil Rd, Verona, PA 15147 at 12 noon on July 6, 2020, with a viewing one hour before and burial following the service at Monongahela Cemetery. Attendees must wear masks. The service will be live streamed via ZOOM, ID# 780.958.0457



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Imani Christian Academy, 2150 East Hills Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.









