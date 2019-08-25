Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ahlberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Margaret (Jackson) Ahlberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Margaret (Jackson) Ahlberg Obituary
Barbara Margaret (Jackson) Ahlberg

Macomb Twp. - Barbara Margaret Ahlberg (Jackson), 87, beloved wife of James for 66 years, passed away peacefully August 14, 2019.

Barbara attended Grosse Pointe South HS, Class of 1950. She earned her Bachelors degree in Journalism and Communications from Wayne State University; worked as Public Relations Director at St. Joseph Hospital in Mount Clemens MI. Thereafter became a freelance editor for various medical books and publications.

Barbara loved her family, her friends, camping, and traveling. She was a life-long sister of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority; and a 21 year snowbird resident of Grosse Pointe Estates in Largo FL.

Barbara is survived by her husband James; children Darrell Ahlberg, Jill (Rex) Robinson, Gary (Dawn) Ahlberg; brother Dennis (Jean) Jackson; grandchildren, Jason and Steven Ahlberg, Dylan Robinson, great-grandchildren, Jason Jr. and Emma Ahlberg; extended family Carol (Doug) Levy. Barbara is preceded in death by son Brian Ahlberg; mother Marjorie Sturtz; father Hugh Jackson; sister Norma Gray and brother-in-law Richard Gray.

In lieu of flowers, donate to . https://alz.org/. A Celebration of Life will take place September 21st. Check Legacy.com or stay in touch with family for time & place.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now