|
|
Barbara Margaret (Jackson) Ahlberg
Macomb Twp. - Barbara Margaret Ahlberg (Jackson), 87, beloved wife of James for 66 years, passed away peacefully August 14, 2019.
Barbara attended Grosse Pointe South HS, Class of 1950. She earned her Bachelors degree in Journalism and Communications from Wayne State University; worked as Public Relations Director at St. Joseph Hospital in Mount Clemens MI. Thereafter became a freelance editor for various medical books and publications.
Barbara loved her family, her friends, camping, and traveling. She was a life-long sister of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority; and a 21 year snowbird resident of Grosse Pointe Estates in Largo FL.
Barbara is survived by her husband James; children Darrell Ahlberg, Jill (Rex) Robinson, Gary (Dawn) Ahlberg; brother Dennis (Jean) Jackson; grandchildren, Jason and Steven Ahlberg, Dylan Robinson, great-grandchildren, Jason Jr. and Emma Ahlberg; extended family Carol (Doug) Levy. Barbara is preceded in death by son Brian Ahlberg; mother Marjorie Sturtz; father Hugh Jackson; sister Norma Gray and brother-in-law Richard Gray.
In lieu of flowers, donate to . https://alz.org/. A Celebration of Life will take place September 21st. Check Legacy.com or stay in touch with family for time & place.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019