Barbara Mussey
Dearborn Heights - Barbara Mussey (nee LeMay), of Dearborn Heights, age 90, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019.
Barbara was born October 2, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, parents, Virginia (nee Bell) and Thomas LeMay, and her brother, John LeMay. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ginny (Kathy Charleston) and her son Michael (Robin), grandchildren, Samantha Mussey and Danielle Mussey (Jesse Nagy), her great-grandson, Benjamin Michael, sisters-in-law Charlotte (the late Willard Bodrie) and Kathleen (Ronald Matyjaszek) and loving nieces.
Barbara graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Detroit in 1947. She worked for Michigan Bell and Manpower Services.
She loved her family, and often played hostess to many parties with family and friends. She was a strong, intelligent woman. She loved vacations by the water or especially 'up the river.' She will be missed by all! We love you, Mom!
Thank you to all of the staff from Arbor Hospice of Michigan, to Zamfira Ciobanu and the staff at the Livonia Adult Gentle Care for taking such good care of our mother.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held with the family at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019