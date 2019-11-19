Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Donna Marie) O'Connor


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara (Donna Marie) O'Connor Obituary
Barbara (Donna Marie) O'Connor

Manhattan - Barbara (Donna Marie) O'Connor, age 73, suffered a heart attack and passed away November 8, 2019 at her Manhattan home. Born in Hamilton, ON December 4, 1945 to Frank and Angela (McDermott) O'Connor, she spent her youth in Detroit, MI and her adult life in New York City.

Barbara is survived by her beloved daughter, Laura Vernikoff, her four sisters Patricia McGraw and Maureen, Sharon and Marianne O'Connor, as well as seven nieces and nephews: Sheiline, Désirée, David, Johannah, Alec, Lily and Juliet.

Barbara lived a life of concern for others. Passionate about social justice issues and politics, her life's work was as a psychotherapist, where she supported others with compassion and insight. She was a voracious reader (mostly non-fiction and NY Times) and had an uncanny memory. She was always absorbing new knowledge and held lively conversations with friends and family.

Barbara was fondly remembered the week of November 10 by family and friends during a shiva held by her daughter Laura. Her life will continue to be celebrated with a spreading of her ashes at a second NYC memorial, date TBD.

Memorial donations to either sunrisemovement.org or the Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy (http://icpnyc.org/donate/) would be appreciated.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -