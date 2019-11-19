|
Barbara (Donna Marie) O'Connor
Manhattan - Barbara (Donna Marie) O'Connor, age 73, suffered a heart attack and passed away November 8, 2019 at her Manhattan home. Born in Hamilton, ON December 4, 1945 to Frank and Angela (McDermott) O'Connor, she spent her youth in Detroit, MI and her adult life in New York City.
Barbara is survived by her beloved daughter, Laura Vernikoff, her four sisters Patricia McGraw and Maureen, Sharon and Marianne O'Connor, as well as seven nieces and nephews: Sheiline, Désirée, David, Johannah, Alec, Lily and Juliet.
Barbara lived a life of concern for others. Passionate about social justice issues and politics, her life's work was as a psychotherapist, where she supported others with compassion and insight. She was a voracious reader (mostly non-fiction and NY Times) and had an uncanny memory. She was always absorbing new knowledge and held lively conversations with friends and family.
Barbara was fondly remembered the week of November 10 by family and friends during a shiva held by her daughter Laura. Her life will continue to be celebrated with a spreading of her ashes at a second NYC memorial, date TBD.
Memorial donations to either sunrisemovement.org or the Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy (http://icpnyc.org/donate/) would be appreciated.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019