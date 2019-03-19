|
Barbara Pyzik
- - Barbara Ann Pyzik (nee Welsh), passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
Barbara was as devoted wife to her husband Eddie Pyzik for 57 years before his passing in 2010. They shared many memories through out their years of marriage, they loved dancing to the Tennessee Waltz, they raised two wonderful children, enjoyed being an active member and loving part in their grandchildren's lives as well as being doting great-grandparents.
Barbara loved to travel, she enjoyed telling stories and sharing pictures of the many trips she and Eddie took with their children. They traveled across the country in their car from Michigan to California to visit her sister, they took trips to Alaska, China, the Grand Canyon and many more. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida, soaking up the sun. Barbara enjoyed a good party, she organized and held many family reunions, birthdays, holidays and graduations at the beloved lake house. She lived life to the fullest, she lived life the way she wanted and had no care of others opinions. She was a strong woman who always sought to better herself.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Eddie Pyzik and sister Donna.
Barbara is survived by her children, Cynthia Miesmer and Edward Pyzik (Mary); grandchildren, Melissa Miesmer, Kathryn Sterling (James) and Christopher Pyzik; great- grandchildren, Kalem, Keagan and Kadynce Necker; brother in law, Eugene Pyzik (deceased)(Eileen); sister in law, Dorothy McDermott (Larry); brother in law, Ronald Pyzik (Charleen) as well as many beloved nephews, nieces, and friends.
A memorial will be held for Bobbie at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 19, 2019