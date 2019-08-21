Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Grudka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Wanda Grudka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Wanda Grudka Obituary
Barbara Wanda Grudka

- - Age 87 August 20, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late Cass Grudka, and dearest friend of Sr. Jadwiga Lagut. Mrs. Grudka is further survived by many friends and parish members. Visitation Wednesday from 4:30 -9pm with a 7pm Rosary at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 mile). Mrs. Grudka will lay in state Thursday 10:30 am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11am. Memorial donations are appreciated to the SS. Cyril & Methodius Seminary, 3535 Commerce Rd, Orchard Lake, MI 48324, www.sscms.edu Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now