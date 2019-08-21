|
|
Barbara Wanda Grudka
- - Age 87 August 20, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late Cass Grudka, and dearest friend of Sr. Jadwiga Lagut. Mrs. Grudka is further survived by many friends and parish members. Visitation Wednesday from 4:30 -9pm with a 7pm Rosary at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 mile). Mrs. Grudka will lay in state Thursday 10:30 am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11am. Memorial donations are appreciated to the SS. Cyril & Methodius Seminary, 3535 Commerce Rd, Orchard Lake, MI 48324, www.sscms.edu Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 21, 2019