Barbara Yazbeck Vethacke


1945 - 2020
Barbara Yazbeck Vethacke

St. Clair Shores - April 26, 1945 - April 5, 2020

Barbara, age 74, of St. Clair Shores passed after a fearless and courageous fight against COVID 19.

She was a loving and selfless mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, mother-in-law and godmother. She was known to many as Babs, a friend that was always there for you. Barbara had many interests and hobbies but her passion was her grandchildren. Barbara had endless energy, loved to work, always put others before herself and had an uncanny ability to make every person she spoke with feel special.

Barbara was the third child of Elizabeth Elias and Simon Peter Yazbeck. A loving mother of the late Laura (Paul James, PJ) Wortman and Karl (Carey) Vethacke, beloved sister to Robert (Kathleen) Yazbeck, Clyde Yazbeck and the late Sy (Virginia) Yazbeck. Adoring aunt to Robert Jr (Mary) Yazbeck, Renee (Jerry) White, Steve Yazbeck, Carol Borowski, Mike (Sue) Vethacke, Eric (Kathy) Vethacke, Lisa (Thomas) Breuer and the late Paul Vethacke. Proud grandmother to PJ Jr and Elizabeth Wortman, Harper and Emma Vethacke. Former wife of the late Werner Vethacke.

As a family friend summarized the legacy of Barbara Yazbeck Vethacke, "I have so many great memories of your mom and the home she created for all of us…"

A Funeral Service and luncheon will be held at a later date due to Government restrictions at the current time.

Please Share a memory of Barbara at :

www.cremationmichigan.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
