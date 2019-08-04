Services
Barbra Ann Williams

Wixom - Barbara Ann Williams (formerly Devine) (Maiden name Doremus) Age 61 of Wixom MI. Passed peacefully in her sleep on July 12th, 2019 after a long struggle with COPD.

She was a loving Sister, Mother, and Grandmother and Friend. She is survived by her Sister; Diane Lynch and Brother; Richard Cole Doremus Jr. Her Children; Michael David Devine, Jennifer Ann Humbarger (Devine), Katlyn Ann Williams, Hunter Riley Williams. Her Grandchildren; Brady Philip & Kendall Jo Humbarger, Kirra Grace Williams & Salix Michael Devine. She is also survived by her ex-husbands; Michael William Devine & Steven Riley Williams. A memorial gathering will be held on Sat. August 10th. Please contact her family for details.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 4, 2019
