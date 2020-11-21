Barry L. King
Birmingham - Barry L. King, 89, of Birmingham, died peacefully at home on November 19, 2020. He was born in Auckland, New Zealand on March 11, 1931, to Lowell Lumley and Dorothy Barry King. He graduated from Flint Central High School in 1949 and then attended Marquette University on a Navy ROTC scholarship. Following his graduation in 1953, he served three years as a Naval officer. Barry participated in Operation Passage to Freedom, a Navy operation assisting in the resettlement of Vietnamese refugees after the 1954 division of Vietnam.
Barry graduated from the University of Michigan Law School in 1958. He worked for a brief time as a loan officer in Coronado, CA, then joined the Detroit law firm of Dyer, Meek, Ruesegger and Bullard. Later he joined and retired from the law firm eventually known as Giamarco, Mullins and Horton. He loved practicing law.
Barry also loved reading, bridge and being with friends. He especially enjoyed and looked forward to his monthly lunches at the Roma Cafe with attorney friends that have met together for over forty years.
He is survived by his second wonderful wife, Janice Moore King, and was the proud father of three surviving children, Catherine, Christopher (Patricia), and Mark, and two grandchildren, Ben and Sarah. He is also survived by a sister, Kenda Hudson (Ted and their children Brian, Scott, Nicole and Lowell). Barry's first wife, Marion Kerr King, died in 2004. Marion's family in Nova Scotia was geographically far away but always close to our hearts.
Barry and Marion's fourth child, Timothy, was kidnapped and murdered in 1977. Tim was abducted in Oakland County and his body found in Wayne County six days later. His murder, which law enforcement agencies attributed to the "Oakland County child killer," was never solved. Barry was grateful for and impressed by the hard work done on Tim's case beginning in 2005 by Det./Sgt. Cory Williams, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy and Assistant Prosecutor Rob Moran.
Burial will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, to join his first wonderful wife, Marion, and Timothy. A celebration of his life will be held after the pandemic when it is safe to gather. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tim King Trust, created by Marion and Barry in 1977 to assist abused and neglected children, ? A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors, 2600 Crooks Road, Troy, MI, 48084. Contributions may also be made to CARE House of Oakland County, www.carehouse.org
