Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil "Mickey" Briggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Basil "Mickey" Briggs Obituary
Basil "Mickey" Briggs

- - Basil "Mickey" Briggs, age 83, April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet for 25 years. Loving father of Katherine Goldberg (Tom), Jane Murray, John (Robin), Andrea Shea (Kevin), Nicholas Reo (Angie), and the late Basil "Mac." Grandfather of 12, great grandfather of two. Brother of Jim Briggs (Mary Lou) and the late Walter Briggs (the late Gwen). Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-5pm with a 5pm Rosary at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial tributes to the Gift of Life Foundation.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now