- - Basil "Mickey" Briggs, age 83, April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet for 25 years. Loving father of Katherine Goldberg (Tom), Jane Murray, John (Robin), Andrea Shea (Kevin), Nicholas Reo (Angie), and the late Basil "Mac." Grandfather of 12, great grandfather of two. Brother of Jim Briggs (Mary Lou) and the late Walter Briggs (the late Gwen). Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-5pm with a 5pm Rosary at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial tributes to the Gift of Life Foundation.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 26, 2019